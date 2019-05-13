LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We will warm up fast heading into the afternoon due to winds out of the south at 10-15mph and mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a small chances of a few isolated showers and storms in far southwestern Texoma later this afternoon. Everywhere else should stay dry.
Tomorrow starts a three day stretch of warm and dry weather for all of southwest Oklahoma and north central Texas. Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s are expected to last through Thursday afternoon.
Friday will be another warm day, but a few more clouds will build in, and storm chances return. Storms should develop and move into Texoma by the mid to late evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.
Saturday afternoon more widespread storms are expected and temperatures will hold in the lower 80s. As we wrap up the weekend sunshine will return and highs will be in the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
