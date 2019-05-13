LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We will warm up fast heading into the afternoon due to winds out of the south at 10-15mph and mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a small chances of a few isolated showers and storms in far southwestern Texoma later this afternoon. Everywhere else should stay dry.