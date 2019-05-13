Oklahoma towns without running water after storms

WASHITA, OK (TNN) - Residents in Rocky and Sentinel are without running water due to flooding that led to two water line breaks in an area serving parts of Beckham, Washita, and Kiowa Counties.
The Beckham County Rural Water District is hoping to have limited service back up by Tuesday or Wednesday.
In the meantime, the Rock Volunteer Fire Department has a temporary water containment area set up for people to get non-potable water to take home.
Western Equipment has also donated cases of water that are available in front of the fire department for residents to pick and use.
Water resources are also available in Carter at the fire department, the Sheriff's Department in Hobart, and in Sentinel at City Hall.
Those who are wanting to help with providing assistance are being asked to contact the emergency management offices in the affected counties.
The First Baptist Church in Cordell is offering their facility to help people clean themselves up.
The church is opening it's doors for people to take showers.
These house are 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday through Thursday.
You are asked to bring your own towels and whatever toiletries you may need.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.