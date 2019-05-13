Stephens County added to list for free well testing

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has now added Stephens County to the list for free water well testing due to the recent flooding in certain areas across the state.
This is for any private water wells.
The DEQ is recommending to not drink the water until it is disinfected an a sample analysis shows the well water to be safe.
Ordinary laundry bleach may be used to disinfect the well, but do not use scented or “splash-less” bleach, because that will contaminate the water.
You can contact the DEQ with any questions or to schedule the free test.
The last day to get your well tested is May 31st.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.