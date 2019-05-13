Washington Elementary hope to increase attendance with ‘Pawmart’

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Teachers and staff at Washington Elementary School are getting creative in hopes of increasing attendance.
Monday, they opened a store for the kids to shop using fake money they earned from being at school on time and not leaving until the final bell.
The school's principal says the students are given two paw dollars for every full day.
A generous donor gave over $13,000 worth of toys, shoes, food and hygiene products for the kids to shop.
“Some of them are spending all of their money today, but it’s just so overwhelming to see their excitement on their faces. One little girl picked up some hair accessories. She goes ‘I can’t want to count these. This is so exciting.’ It’s just exciting," said Washington Elementary Principal, Ella Snavely.
Students are also given paw-bucks for going above and beyond at school.
Snavely says they plan to have another shopping day for the kiddos on the 22nd.
She hopes to continue it next year.
