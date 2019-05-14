Altus PD arrest 4 in cigarette theft investigation

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - Altus Police have arrested 4 people after investigating the theft of cigarettes from a local convenience store.
According to a press release from Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, at least 65 cartons of cigarettes were stolen over a period of several weeks from a Loves Country Store.
That's almost $5,000 dollars worth of cigarettes.
Police were contacted by officials at the Loves Store Monday morning. Investigators searched through surveillance video from the store.
They were able to identify 51-year-old Lewis Brassfield West.
Police say West was seen in the footage entering a storage area where cigarettes were kept. On multiple occasions, investigators believe west concealed 10-12 cartons of cigarettes inside his coat.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of North Blain and recovered cartons of cigarettes from this location as well as multiple cartons of cigarettes which were located in a back pack that belonged to West.
Also arrested on charges of Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled and Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction was 38-year-old Mindy Wedgewoth.
38-year-old Don Wise was arrested on charges of Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled and Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction, Obstructing Officers and 2 outstanding Jackson County Warrants.
40-year-old Samantha Burns was also taken into custody during the investigation on 2 Felony arrest warrants issued through the Jackson County Court, not related to this investigation.
All 4 suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail while they await their initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.
Police continue their investigation, but say they do not believe any store employees were involved in the thefts.
