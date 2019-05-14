Cache PD asking for help identifying shoplifting suspects

May 13, 2019 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:51 PM

CACHE, OK (TNN) - Cache police are asking for help identifying a man and woman.

Take a good look at this surveillance video.

*ATTENTION* DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE INDIVIDUALS? They shoplifted from two local businesses in the same day. At Dollar General, the male and female arrived together, but entered and exited the business separately. They left with an unknown amount of items in a dark blue in color, Honda 4 door sedan. A few hours later, the pair returned to the local Chisholm Corner. There the male entered the store and pretended he wanted to purchase almost $150 worth of cigarettes and a lighter. When the attendant turned his back, the male grabbed the items and ran out of the store. Another employee chased him, and witnessed him enter a dark blue in color, Honda 4 door sedan, along with a female, whom matched the description from Dollar General. Their vehicle was last seen traveling toward Lawton on Highway 62, near the Rogers Lane overpass. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact us at our dept phone, 580-429-3354, during business hours. You may remain anonymous, you can also message our FB. We try and respond as promptly as possible.

Posted by Cache Police Department on Monday, May 13, 2019

It's from the Dollar General in Cache on Saturday night.

Investigators say a few hours after the man ran out the store with stolen merchandise, they went to a convenience store where they made off with about $150 worth of cigarettes.

They were driving a dark blue Honda 4-door sedan.

If you recognize them, contact Cache PD by phone or Facebook.

