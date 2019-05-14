Cache PD asking for help identifying shoplifting suspects

CACHE, OK (TNN) - Cache police are asking for help identifying a man and woman.
Take a good look at this surveillance video.
It's from the Dollar General in Cache on Saturday night.
Investigators say a few hours after the man ran out the store with stolen merchandise, they went to a convenience store where they made off with about $150 worth of cigarettes.
They were driving a dark blue Honda 4-door sedan.
If you recognize them, contact Cache PD by phone or Facebook.
