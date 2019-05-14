Crawds N’ Rods event permanently cancelled after complains on Facebook

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Crawds N Rods, a yearly fundraiser for the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, has been permanently canceled after complaints made on Facebook.
The rain and mud, mixed with the parked cars led to tire tracks, some of which are very deep on these city-owned soccer fields.
When people showed up at the fields to play on Sunday, many of them complained because of the field conditions, and posts made in a private Elgin community group sparked the permanent cancellation.
Elgin Fire Chief Mike Baker said this event is well attended and very popular among the people in Elgin.
He said it really benefits the department and allows them to raise funds for fire prevention.
Baker also said people were told not to park on these fields, but chose to anyways.
“We want to find a better location here in Elgin, somewhere more concrete and not so temperamental. People get iffy about those fields but believe me we don’t tear the fields up on purpose. We tried everything we could to keep people from parking there, we have limited police force, limited fire fighters and we were all busy and at some point it got so busy people just drove around our barricades," said Fire Chief Mike Baker.
Baker said it’s sad the event had to be canceled, because it brings so many people to the community.
Since the cancellation cities around Elgin have offered help to keep the event alive.
Around 4 pm on Monday, the Mayor of Apache called and offered equipment to help fix the fields, and a place to host the event if they decide to host it again in the future.
