Escaped parolee recaptured in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton man who disappeared while on probation earlier this year has been recaptured by authorities.
In February, Edford Nolan Jr. was was out on parole after serving two years for possession of drugs with intent to distribute and was being monitored via a GPS tracker by the Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Nolan’s monitor went offline while he was in the area of 19th and Dearborn in Lawton. When authorities went to the location, Nolan was gone.
The DOC said Nolan was a known drug dealer and considered him armed and dangerous.
According to the DOC’s Facebook page, Nolan was tracked down last week in Lawton and taken back into custody.
Nolan now faces a new felony charge of Escaping from Department of Corrections. He is being held on $25,000 bond for that charge.
He is currently being held in the Comanche County Detention Center while he waits to return to custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
