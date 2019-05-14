Fire breaks out at Georgia-Pacific Paper Plant

MUSKOGEE, OK (TNN) - Around 10 o’clock Monday night, crews were called to the Georgia Pacific Paper Plant on reports of an explosion.
Every single fire truck from the Muskogee Fire Department responded to the fire.
According to fire investigators, a propane operated fork lift exploded, causing the building to catch fire.
Tom Strother, a spokesperson for Georgia-Pacific Muskogee Mill told KTUL, Tulsa’s Channel 8, “For now, operations are suspended temporarily, until we can get in the building and kind of see what we face.”
Officials say everyone was able to get out of the building safely.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.