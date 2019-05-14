Gov. Kevin Stitt signs liquor distribution bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has signed the bill that would change the state’s distribution process for alcohol.
The bill will require the top brands of wine and liquors to be available for all wholesalers.
Right now, two distributors In Oklahoma, Southern Glazers and Republic National control over 80 percent of the market.
Supporters say the bill will bring some balance to the market and promote more competition across the state.
