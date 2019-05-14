Lawton man sentenced for child neglect

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton man will spend the next year behind bars for neglecting a pair of children he was watching over.
38-year-old James Lane was sentenced to one year in the Comanche County Detention Center.
According to court documents, Lane had meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his home, where he was babysitting a 5 year old and a 3 year old.
He admitted to leaving the children alone while he did drugs in another room.
Police say that in addition to the drugs, the home was dirty and had no food.
