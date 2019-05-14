LPD runs with Special Olympic torch

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - For more than 20 years, the Lawton Police Department has helped pass the torch for the Special Olympics.
Several officers hit the pavement Monday and ran the torch from the Red River Classic Chevy dealership on 82nd Street to Country Mart Southeast 45th Street.
The LPD runs the 13 miles of the statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run.
“It feels good to do this community outreach. It feels good for me having less experience to contribute to my community so early in my career. It feels good," said patrol officer Brandon Becker.
Duncan officers will now pass it on to another law enforcement agency.
Departments will continue all the way to Stillwater, where the Special Olympics will be held.
Last year, the state raised over $400,000 for the cause.
