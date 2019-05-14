Oklahoma man killed in knife attack on Appalachian Trail

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) The man killed in a knife attack along the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County over the weekend was a 43-year-old man from Oklahoma, according to a joint statement from FBI and a federal prosecutor's office.
Ronald S. Sanchez Jr. died after being attacked with a machete on Saturday.
Law enforcement officers have arrested James Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, in connection with Sanchez's death. Jordan is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder.
During his initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, a judge ordered Jordan to be held in custody and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
In her statement, FBI spokesperson Dennette Rybiski said her agency would not release information about other hikers who were attacked along with Sanchez Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.