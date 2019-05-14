Walters Elementary students learn from first responders

WALTERS, OK (TNN) - Kids in Walters got the chance to meet with first responders from across the state Monday.
It happened during the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office’s 6th annual Cops for Kids event. That took place at Walters Elementary School. Kids from Pre-K to 5th getting out of class for the day.
Members of 13 agencies, including the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office, Walters Police, OSBI and OHP took part.
Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson says it was a good way for kids to get to know first responders.
“We’ve seen more smiles today than we’ve seen in months,” said Sheriff Simpson. “It feels great. so many moms and dads tell kids they’re gonna get the police to get them. we’re not here for that. we’re here to protect and serve we want kids to know we’re their friends and that we’ll do anything we need to do to help them.”
Over 350 kids were out there.
They got to eat hot dogs, meet with first responders and even got to check out the Oklahoma County wreck simulator.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.