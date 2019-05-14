Water restored to Oklahoma towns after storms

WASHITA CO.,OK (TNN) - Water has been restored in Rocky and Sentinel but residents are now under a suggested boil order.
Rocky was hit by a tornado last Tuesday.
And heavy flooding caused a couple of water main breaks that left both towns without water.
Washita County Emergency Management credits Rural Water with restoring the service overnight into the early morning hours.
Residents are now being encouraged to boil their water before drinking.
It is not mandatory, but it is being suggested as a precaution.
