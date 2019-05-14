Woman admits to killing mom with pillow, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - A community was left in shock after a woman confessed to doing the unthinkable, according to police.
Scottsdale police said Holly Brennan, 46, called dispatchers around 2 p.m. and later told the dispatcher that she had killed her mother, Sharon Simmons.
When officers responded to the residence, they found Simmons deceased in a bed.
Brennan told police she suffocated her mother with a pillow, according to reports.
“Then they put the cuffs on her and sat her down on the sidewalk,” said Mike Bennett, a neighbor. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It took a couple seconds for it to sink in, and I’m like, ‘Wow she just admitted that.’”
Police said Brennan had a history of domestic violence with her mother.
Neighbors said Simmons was beloved in the complex.
“She was a very nice lady. Everybody in the apartment complex just loved her,” Ross Blaisdell said.
Police said Brennan is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
