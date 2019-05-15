Alzheimer’s Association kicked off its six month series

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association kicked off its six month education series this afternoon at the Center for Creative Living.
Today's course went over the ten biggest warning signs of the disease.
Organizers also used today's presentation to teach the audience the difference between basic memory loss, like forgetting where your keys are, versus forgetting what the keys are actually for.
A few of the main warning signs include mood change, difficulty completing tasks and losing the ability to hold a basic conversation.
The community outreach coordinator says these meetings can help with early detection, which can make a big difference in helping people deal with the struggles that lie ahead when diagnosed.
“If our family had known what the ten signs were earlier, it would’ve saved a lot of miscommunication and heartbreak when as it turned out my grandma had the disease. We want to educate more people about he disease of all ages," said community outreach coordinator Paula Huckabaa.
These meetings will take place the second Tuesday of the month for the next 6 months, and will be presented in places around Lawton and Duncan.
