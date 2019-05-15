Cache Police identify shoplifting suspects

CACHE, OK (TNN) - The Cache Police Department has identified two suspects that shoplifted from a store earlier this week.
Cache Police say they believe Robert Brady Jr. and his girlfriend Danielle Bainbridge are the two responsible for shoplifting from Dollar General Saturday, May 11th.
According to Cache Police, the pair may also be behind numerous other thefts across Comanche County.
Officials say that Robert Brady Jr. was actually seen shoplifting from Kohl’s Tuesday afternoon.
Cache Police Department would like to thank the community for all of the tips they’ve received.
