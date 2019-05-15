Cameron Military Science Department hosts Parent Night

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A group of local students also received scholarships courtesy of Cameron University’s ROTC.
Tuesday night the group held its first Parent Night, meeting with students and their families. There they discussed the University’s military science department, and what scholarships and programs it offers.
It was an event aimed at making sure incoming students are informed before they enter the department.
“A lot of questions come up when someone decides I want to attend college, and others when they decide I want to study military science and eventually serve the military whether in national guard or in active duty, and this gives them a place to ask those questions with Cameron Recruiters and also ROTC recruiters,” said Seth Hall, chair of the Department of Military Science.
In addition, five upcoming cadets were awarded $15,000 scholarships.
The 3-year awards that will pay for their tuition from sophomore through to senior year.
