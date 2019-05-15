City Council approves surplus park sales, will now go directly to parks department

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton City Council voted unanimously tonight to allow the funds raised from selling surplus parks to go straight to parks and recreation, rather than to the general fund.
The city has around 80 parks, many of which are areas people never use.
If those parks are sold, that money would go to improving parks, like building new pavilions, walking trails or play ground equipment.
The council's only questions to Parks and Rec director Jack Hanna were about the money going towards things like maintenance or hiring more staff.
But Hanna says the money for maintenance will still come from the set parks and recreation budget, and not come from these sales.
He says he’s excited to speed up the park improvement process.
