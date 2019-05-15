Community helps Elgin Fire Department after backlash

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - People in and around Elgin joined forces with the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department to fix some soccer fields Tuesday night following the Crawds N’ Rods event.
It comes after the department faced backlash for ruts left behind from the annual event over the weekend.
Fire Chief Mike Baker said they planned on fixing the ruts, but had to wait for the field to dry first. To help them fix the areas that got the most damage, different people and businesses in the area donated things like sod, dirt and a tractor.
While they faced backlash from some, he said since then, they have received an overwhelming amount of support from people in the community, which doesn’t surprise him.
“Every year, we have people come out of the woodwork and help us any way they can,” Baker said. “I think the thing that I saw differently this time was all the people showing up in carloads jumping out with shovels and rakes that they brought from their house to help.”
Baker said having it again isn’t completely out of the question, but he said there are some things they’d have to figure out first.
The chief said he would like to keep the event in Elgin because they do not have many annual events, but many surrounding towns have offered to host the event in the future.
