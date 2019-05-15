Dr. Tom Deighan to become new superintendent of Duncan Public Schools

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - We’re learning that Dr. Tom Deighan, the superintendent of Lawton Public Schools will become the new superintendent of Duncan Public Schools.
The Board of Education for Duncan Public Schools made the unanimous decision to hire Dr. Deighan at Tuesday night’s monthly school board meeting.
Deighan replaces Melonie Hau, who resigned in February to take a job as the superintendent of New Castle Public Schools.
