Duncan parks and lakes vandalized

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Sexual images and hateful language have been painted on buildings and playgrounds at Duncan Lakes and parks in recent weeks, prompting lots of work for crews to keep the areas clean and family friendly.
Duncan Community Services Director Randy Norman said the graffiti has been a problem since last July. But it’s far from the only problem.
"The public restrooms, the restrooms at the lakes, restrooms in the parks in the City of Duncan. Sometimes it’s totally graffiti, sometimes it’s tearing up the latrines, the urinals, the commodes, the lavatories, things of this nature,” Norman said.
Norman said the vandalism is stretching far across Duncan, with targets including Fuqua Park, Kiddie Town and all four of the lakes. The most recent case was at Duncan Lake, where vandals graffitied a new playground literally hours after it was put up.
"It seems like this is kind of a timed-out deal. This period we’re going to hit Duncan Lake, next time we’ll hit Humphreys Lake. Next time Clear Creek. It’s quite disturbing the amount of money they do to the lakes,” Norman said.
Norman said it’s also frustrating how much of an impact the graffiti is having on the city.
"People don’t realize how much money the city of Duncan is putting into these areas, plus the overtime of the employees when I call them. The general public, and I can understand where they’re coming from, when they see pornography on a building it offends them. They call us and we have to go out there. In times like the week before last when it’s raining, it’s hard to get done but we have to cover it up somehow. It’s a money spending situation,” Norman said.
But Norman said he’s had enough.
"Right now, we’ve bought cameras. There are cameras up at every lake. There will be cameras at the other playgrounds. And trust me if I can get an image, I will file charges,” Norman said.
As for what those charges might be?
"Vandalism is a misdemeanor but the property damage could get over into the felony side if they keep destroying property out there,” said Chisholm Hale with the Duncan Police Department.
If you have any information about the crimes, you’re encouraged to call the Duncan Police Department.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.