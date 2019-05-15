First Alert 7 Forecast: an increasing threat of storms and severe weather at the end of the week

Mostly clear overnight and not as cool with lows around 60. A beautiful day tomorrow with sunshine, a south breeze, and highs in the mid 80s. Pretty much rinse and repeat Thursday but south winds will be stronger. Highs in the mid 80s. An approaching storm system will help spark storms along a sharp dryline in the eastern TX Panhandle and in western Texoma. Storms may not be numerous but will likely be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Storms may weaken slightly as they move east Friday night but the hail and wind threats will remain. Also, flooding will be possible Friday night into Saturday.