First Alert 7 Forecast: an increasing threat of storms and severe weather at the end of the week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Quiet through Thursday before severe weather chances ramp up Friday evening. Friday evening and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.
Mostly clear overnight and not as cool with lows around 60. A beautiful day tomorrow with sunshine, a south breeze, and highs in the mid 80s. Pretty much rinse and repeat Thursday but south winds will be stronger. Highs in the mid 80s. An approaching storm system will help spark storms along a sharp dryline in the eastern TX Panhandle and in western Texoma. Storms may not be numerous but will likely be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Storms may weaken slightly as they move east Friday night but the hail and wind threats will remain. Also, flooding will be possible Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday will be highly dependent on what happens Friday night. But, scattered storms are possible into Saturday morning, then additional scattered severe storms may develop around midday through the afternoon. The afternoon threat may be greatest along and east of I-44. Again, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible. Highs in the low 80s Saturday.
We’ll get a break from the severe weather Sunday and highs will reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Active weather may resume early next week, including the threat of severe storms. Highs will stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s.
Have a great night!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.