First Alert 7 Forecast: severe storms likely Friday evening and overnight

Armed Forces Day will be tricky due to morning storms Saturday. We may see additional severe storms in eastern Texoma on Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks great with a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. The air will be drier Sunday but humidity will return early next week, along with severe storm chances on Monday. Lingering storms are possible Tuesday but will likely push east. Highs will stay in the 80s next week.