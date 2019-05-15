First Alert 7 Forecast: severe storms likely Friday evening and overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another warm and sunny day tomorrow before storm chances return Friday evening in western Texoma.
Mostly clear and mild overnight with lows in the low 60s. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 15-25 mph. A few clouds tomorrow night and mild with lows in the mid 60s.
Becoming mostly cloudy, humid, and windy on Friday ahead of a storm system. Highs in the mid 80s. Isolated severe storms are expected to develop between 6-9PM in far western Texoma near a sharp dryline. These storms will slowly move east into the evening but will likely stay confined to western Texoma. Friday night, widespread storms may develop after 10PM and last into Saturday morning. Large hail, damaging winds, and flooding will be possible. There will be a tornado threat, mainly for evening storms in western Texoma.
Armed Forces Day will be tricky due to morning storms Saturday. We may see additional severe storms in eastern Texoma on Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks great with a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. The air will be drier Sunday but humidity will return early next week, along with severe storm chances on Monday. Lingering storms are possible Tuesday but will likely push east. Highs will stay in the 80s next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
