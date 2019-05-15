Gabriel’s House set to expand their programs to Comanche

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Gabriel’s House is an after school program in Duncan that has been serving families for over 20 years -- and now they’re ready to reach even more people.
Since 2016, the Duncan branch has doubled in size, and has added a facility in Empire.
Now, they are expanding further, offering 40 spots at a new after school program for Pre K through 5th Grade in Comanche.
“I took over as executive director in January officially, and they asked me what my goal was, and I said to keep expanding, and I was kind of joking. I mentioned Comanche, and things just fell into place. We are making the partner ship with the school, and they are going to help us pick the ones who need to be in our program," said Executive Director Dallas Gibbs.
Each day, the students who attend Gabriel's House get fed a snack, receive help on their homework and go though enrichment programs like art class, yoga, and STEM programs.
Gibbs said they typically serve at risk kids, and give them a place to grow their social or academic skills.
Gibbs said the part of the curriculum that makes their program special is the religious aspect.
“We are Christian based. Even though we are located in a school building here we are able to let these kids know about Jesus. On Tuesday nights we do Jam, which is church here locally. Impact 580 comes every Tuesday night and does a worship service and a bible study," said Gibbs.
Across Duncan, Empire and Comanche, their are 170 spots that are up for grabs when school starts back up in the fall.
Applications can be picked up at the main office in Duncan, Patterson Church, or Comanche Elementary.
