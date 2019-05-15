Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas hold annual banquet

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas held their 62 annual banquet.
The event is a way to say thank you and honor Goodwill’s community partners that have given their support. It also honors participants in goodwill’s programs such as Adult day services and workforce development center.
“This is our chance every year to not only show our community partners and to the community in general what we do all year long and why it’s important to us,” said Missy Beets, VP of marketing and public relations for Goodwill.
The organization awarded their “Goodwill Maximum Independent Scholarships” to area high school recipients.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.