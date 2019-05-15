Helicopter crashes in Hudson River near Manhattan’s West Side, injures 2

Witness describes how a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River
By Ed Payne | May 15, 2019 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 3:46 PM

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Two people were injured when a helicopter went down short of its landing pad at a busy New York heliport and ended up in the Hudson River.

The pilot and a person on the ground were being treated for non-life-threatening, according to the New York Fire Department. A worker at the heliport was hurt by flying debris, the AP reported.

The helicopter crashed near West 30th Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ashton Byrd saw the chopper go down.

“He was just kind of spinning. It looked a little iffy. Then the helicopter got kind of sideways on him and that’s when it started going down … in the water,” he told WABC. “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Helicopter crashes into Hudson River

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.