Lawton business leaders learn about development and commerce at LEDC luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton is making progress when it comes to development and commerce. Business leaders learned more about that on Wednesday and heard other updates from the Lawton Economic Development Corporation at their 8th annual luncheon.
The luncheon covered topics such as population and work force, and other things that have a direct impact on local businesses.
Top economic experts delivered presentations covering economic development over the last several years, as well as what they are expecting for 2019.
They found that Lawton experienced retail improvement in 2018, restaurant and lodging sectors expanded in 2018, and that proprietors remain a key source of growth.
The president of LEDC, Brad Cooksey, said he is excited to see the interest in the event from business leaders in Lawton.
“We’re very grateful for this community’s support that we have and were closing on our record number of attendees today, so we’re very excited about the interest that the LEDC has and the support that we get from our community and the city of Lawton," said Cooksey. "So, we’re excited about what’s going on now and what’s going on in the future.”
Oklahoma’s secretary of commerce, Sean Kouplen, was one of the guest speakers. He spoke about the new ideas that he and Governor Kevin Stitt are considering right now to make our state a better place, including bringing out of state businesses to Oklahoma, specifically, Lawton.
“Lawton is a fantastic community. Number one, the location. Easy to get here. It’s very accessible for north Texas businesses to come into Oklahoma," said Kouplen. "It has a great labor pool. It’s got a great military presence. You have a great retail sector here. I had no idea you guys had so many great stores down here. So, Lawton’s a good size community. You’ve got a good school district. You’ve been recognized nationally for a very diverse economy. So, I think your community has a lot going for you.”
Kouplen said they are working hard at the capitol to brainstorm ways to improve Oklahoma’s economic development, but he said he also knows that some of the best ideas can come from citizens.
“We are very much about what are the best ideas in our state," said Kouplen. "So, if one of your viewers has been sitting there thinking why don’t they try this? They need to reach out and let me know.”
You can send in your ideas by emailing Kouplen at Sean.Kouplen@OKcommerce.gov.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.