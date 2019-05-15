Lawton FFA honors members’ achievements

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Tuesday night the Lawton chapter of the FFA held its annual banquet to celebrate the countless achievements of its members.
It was held to recap and reflect on the past year.
Dozens of students were recognized for their hard work in the agricultural education program, and many were given awards for their accomplishments.
“It’s really importatnt because we take a lot of time from their homes and their families and even their school days. so ti’s important for us to show those people what they’ve really done, and what they’ve really worked for,” said Ag Education instructor Lindsay Hoerbert. “These students work really hard to learn life skills, career development skills and things that will push them into the future -- earn scholarship money, all kinds of opportunities for those students to get hands on learning, so we just like to celebrate those students and how much work they’ve done throughout the year.”
Among the accomplishments recognized tonight were 2 state champion teams and 2 state champion proficiency award winners.
