Lawton FFA honors members’ achievements

“It’s really importatnt because we take a lot of time from their homes and their families and even their school days. so ti’s important for us to show those people what they’ve really done, and what they’ve really worked for,” said Ag Education instructor Lindsay Hoerbert. “These students work really hard to learn life skills, career development skills and things that will push them into the future -- earn scholarship money, all kinds of opportunities for those students to get hands on learning, so we just like to celebrate those students and how much work they’ve done throughout the year.”