The Lawton Public Library offers summer reading program for all ages

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Summer is around the corner and The Lawton Public Library is offering a reading program for kids, teens, and adults.
Each year they have a different theme and this summer it is The Universe of Stories. Their activities such as crafts, performers, story times, and movies will focus on space. Kids, teens, and adults will register and receive a reading log.
Once they fill it out they will get different prizes based on what they have accomplished. Youth Services Librarian, Tanya Organ said it’s a good feeling to see people participate.
“It’s a perfect thing for them because it avoids the summer slide that many of them go through so they’re in here reading and it’s rewarding to see them excited to read and receive the prizes for reading," said Organ.
Summer at the Library will begin May 31st and last until July 31st. For a list of all the activities The Lawton Public Library will offer this summer, you can visit their Facebook page. All activities are free to attend.
