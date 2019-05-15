Man pleads guilty to leading police on chase

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The man who led Lawton police on a chase back in November has pleaded guilty.
33-year-old James Johnson sped off from a traffic stop in November with officers trying to stop him for speeding in a traffic zone.
The chase briefly continued when Johnson ran when he vehicle got a flat tire and hit a light pole, however he was soon arrested on several charges.
Tuesday he pleaded guilty to all counts.
His sentencing is set for July.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.