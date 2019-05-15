Two Elgin seniors awarded STEM scholarships

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - Two Elgin High School seniors were awarded scholarships for their excellence in the STEM field.
Hunter Hampton and Steven Batemen were each given a $2,500 scholarship from BAE Systems during an Awards Assembly at the school.
They’re both aiming to get a bachelor’s degree in the STEM field, Hampton in Computer Science and Batemen in Mechanical Engineering.
BAE says they recognize the importance of STEM in the US economy, and are happy to support local students looking to enter the field.
