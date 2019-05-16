ELGIN BOND UPDATE: Ag building first project completed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Big changes are happening at Elgin Public Schools as they work to complete projects paid for by a 2017 school bond.
The first big project complete is a new agriculture building. It replaces their old Ag building which was made of aluminum and built in the late 1970s.
"It’s a lot better than our old building, this has a lot more resources that we have to use and I’m sure it’s going to get even better in the next few years,” said Elgin High School Sophomore Blakley Howard.
Inside the Ag center is a conference room, a resource room, classrooms, and a state-of-the-art shop for students to work in.
"There’s a lot more space to do a lot more stuff. It’s a lot easier to plan stuff because we have our new conference room so we’re not just in the classroom interrupting the other students, we’re able to go in private and do that there. We were able to go to the resource room to work on our CDE’s or our speeches this spring so we weren’t really interrupting anybody or getting interrupted ourselves,” Howard said.
Head East from the Ag building and you’ll run into another project that Superintendent Nate Meraz said is about 90-percent complete.
"10,000 square foot field house. Beautiful weight room, beautiful training spaces, plenty of locker room space and coaching space. For a school system like Elgin that is right on the doorstep of Class 5A, this is just a great facility and one in which the kids can take a lot of pride,” Meraz said.
The field house will be used by both male and female athletes in Elgin. Another project that is just getting started is a new performing arts center.
"It’s going to be a roughly 27,000 square foot auditorium. We have a great band program here. We have a great fine arts program here. That’s going to be a terrific modern performing arts center for them,” Meraz said.
Meraz said the contractors told him the performing arts center should be done in the next 15 to 18 months. They’re also finishing up work on new classrooms and safe rooms at the high school and middle school. He said he’s extremely thankful to the Elgin community for making this all happen.
