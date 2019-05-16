First Alert 7 Forecast: storm chances tomorrow evening through Saturday with a threat of severe storms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tomorrow evening through Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for the threats of severe storms and flooding.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with a south breeze and mild overnight lows in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy and windy tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower is possible early then isolated severe storms are possible between 6-10 PM in far western Texoma. Although this chance is low, any storms that do form will likely be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.
Late tomorrow night into Saturday morning, scattered to numerous storms are expected to develop from southwest to northeast. These storms may also be strong to severe with threats of large hail, high winds, a low tornado risk, and flooding. Storms will end between 6-9AM Saturday morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Saturday afternoon into the evening, an isolated severe storm will be possible as a dryline and cold front move through Texoma. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Quiet Saturday night and Sunday as drier air briefly moves back into Texoma. Lows in the 50s Sunday morning and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Our next storm system will arrive on Monday with storms likely and they will likely be severe. Threats include large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Flooding may also become a concern Monday into Monday night. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Any storms should end early Tuesday morning and skies should clear a bit later in the Day. High of 84. Warm with the chance of spotty storms from mid to late week. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
