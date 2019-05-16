First Alert 7 Forecast: storm chances tomorrow evening through Saturday with a threat of severe storms

Our next storm system will arrive on Monday with storms likely and they will likely be severe. Threats include large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Flooding may also become a concern Monday into Monday night. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Any storms should end early Tuesday morning and skies should clear a bit later in the Day. High of 84. Warm with the chance of spotty storms from mid to late week. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.