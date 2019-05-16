Lawton Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association holds cookout for officers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local group gave back to Lawton police as part of national police week Wednesday.
The Lawton Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association cooked hamburgers, hot dogs and hot links for officers starting with the night shift last night and continuing through the morning and evening shifts Wednesday.
Carol Botts, secretary for the alumni association, says this is a good way to show appreciation for officers.
“Letting these police officers know there are people who care about them and have their backs, it’s just, it’s always good when you help somebody it makes you feel good as well... that’s why we do it," said Botts.
The association has done this cookout for officers for more than a decade during national police week.
