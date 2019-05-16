Lawton park gets Thunder Court

Lawton park gets Thunder Court
May 15, 2019 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 8:30 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s now official! The Oklahoma City Thunder along with the Thunder Cares Foundation is dedicating a new basketball court at Lee West Park in Lawton.

We first showed you the court last week on 7News.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made the announcement Wednesday, with a dedication ceremony set for this Friday.

Rumble the Bison, Thunder Drummers and the Thunder Girls will be there.

This will be the 24th court built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation in the past ten years.

Join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Thunder Court at Lee West Park (67th and Lynnwood Avenue) in Friday,...

Posted by Lawton Oklahoma, City Government on Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.