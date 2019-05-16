Lawton park gets Thunder Court

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s now official! The Oklahoma City Thunder along with the Thunder Cares Foundation is dedicating a new basketball court at Lee West Park in Lawton.
The Oklahoma City Thunder made the announcement Wednesday, with a dedication ceremony set for this Friday.
Rumble the Bison, Thunder Drummers and the Thunder Girls will be there.
This will be the 24th court built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation in the past ten years.
