Liberty National Bank and Oklahoma Blood Institute partner for blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Liberty National Bank partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute for a blood drive Wednesday in Lawton.
It started with one drive at the bank’s branch on west Gore Wednesday morning, with a second drive taking place at the location on Southwest C Avenue in the afternoon.
Officials with OBI say with the Memorial Day weekend coming up, they need all the blood donations they can get, and say it’s easy to donate.
“It’s a very selfless thing when you can very easily make a difference by rolling up your sleeve and using a little bit of your time to save a life," Daren Coats, Vice President of Western Division Operations for OBI.
If you weren’t able to make it out but still want to donate blood, you can go to OBI.org to find local places to give back.
