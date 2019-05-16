OSBI investigating attempted suicide in Jefferson County jail

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an attempted suicide by an inmate in the Jefferson County jail.
According to the OSBI, Justin Edward Powers, 31, was found hanging in his cell on May 14. They say a cellmate woke up and alerted staff who then performed CPR on Powers. He was taken to Jefferson County Memorial Hospital and was later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He is currently on life support.
The OSBI says Sheriff Jeremie Wilson contacted them about the incident after Powers was found. They say video evidence shows Powers hanging himself with his clothing and a towel from his bunk.
According to court documents, Powers was being held in the Jefferson County jail on three felony charges including Assault and Battery on an Officer, Resisting an Officer and Threatening to Perform Act of Violence.
