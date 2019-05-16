UPDATE: Police search for suspect after man shot outside apartment complex

UPDATE: Police search for suspect after man shot outside apartment complex
Police have roped off an area near the Tealwood Place Apartments.
By Nicholas Davis | May 16, 2019 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 4:23 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Numerous law enforcement officers have responded to a Wichita Falls Apartment complex after a reported shooting incident Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Archer City Highway and Professional Drive at around 3:00 p.m.

Wichita Falls Police confirm that a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect in his early 30′s, approximately five foot six inches tall with long hair on the top and short hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with dark shorts, carrying a blue bag. He may have gotten into a dark colored SUV and left the area along Professional Drive.

Stay with News Channel 6 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.