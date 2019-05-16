Walmart warns that tariffs on imports from China will mean higher prices

Walmart launched free next-day delivery on its most popular items this week in Phoenix and Las Vegas. It plans to roll out next-day delivery to most of the country by year-end, covering 220,000 popular items from diapers to toys, with a minimum order of $35. Walmart has said the costs for next-day delivery are lower versus two-day service because eligible items will come from a single fulfillment center located closest to the customer. This means orders will ship in one box, or in as few as possible, unlike two-day deliveries that come in multiple boxes from multiple locations.