Comanche County Emergency Management wants citizens to be prepared for disasters

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - First Alert Weather Days are now active and the Comanche County Emergency Management is reminding citizens to be prepared for any type of disaster.
Comanche County Emergency Management says you should always have food and water, a battery powered weather radio, flashlights, batteries, cell phone with a charged, and a first aid kid.
CCEM also wanted to remind you that you should never drive on flooded roads because more people die due to flooding than tornadoes.
