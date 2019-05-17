First Alert 7 Forecast: Storm chances increase overnight into tomorrow morning with a threat of severe weather

This evening there is a chance for an isolated severe storm for our far western counties, severe threat includes high winds up to 70 miles per hour, very large sized hail, flooding, and a low threat for a tornado. Overnight, storms will develop to our southwest, and by 7 am Saturday there is an 80% chance of strong and severe storms. The first round will clear out for a few hours, but an isolated severe storm may move through during the afternoon and early evening. Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. Tomorrow night, dry air will move in and temperatures will drop into the 50′s by Sunday morning. Winds will continue to come out of the south at 20-30 miles per hour. Sunday will give us a short break with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80′s. Winds will be 10-15 coming from the SSW.