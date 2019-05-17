LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning are nice and warm with a lot of places in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 10-20mph. We do have some cloud cover this morning, but later today we will see a few of those clouds clear. High temperatures this afternoon will be into the mid 80s. Winds are going to pick up later today and hold out of the south at 20-30mph. We have a First Alert Weather Day issued for late tonight and into Saturday. A line of strong to severe storms will push into far southwestern Texoma around midnight. Those will move northeast, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms for counties south of the Red River. The biggest threats look to be wind and hail. During the early to mid morning hours those storms will begin to impact central, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. Models suggest that those storms should clear by 9AM tomorrow.