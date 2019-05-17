Italian water circus performing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A special water circus is putting on a show in Lawton, and they kicked off their festivities Thursday night.
The Cirque Italia is holding their show outside Lawton Central Mall.
The circus features a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water for performers!
If you missed Thursday night’s show, you can still see it through this weekend, with a show Friday night at 7:30, several shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $40, and attendees are asked to arrive 45 minutes ahead of the show. Prices and information can be found on CirqueItalia.com.
