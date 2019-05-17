Lawton woman charged with child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton woman is charged with child neglect after police were called out on reports of a 1 year old walking in the middle of the street outside her home.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Charla Reese left her 16-year-old daughter to watch over the little girl and her 5 other siblings on Tuesday.
After police returned the 1 year old to her home, they say they found the home to be unsafe for the kids. They say there was no fresh food, dog feces was found in multiple places including next to the where the kids slept, and a steak knife was found on the floor.
Reese was arrested when she returned to the home. She’s expected back in court at the end of the month.
