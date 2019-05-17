LPS holds ribbon cutting ceremonies for new safe rooms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some students at Lawton Public Schools now have FEMA rated safe rooms at their schools. This comes after voters passed a nearly $100 million school bond where some of that money went to building them.
"This has been one of the most positive things in the district that I can think of,” LPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan said. “There has not been a single person that I can think of who said anything but good things about the safe rooms."
Safe rooms were built at Almor West, Woodland Hills, Hugh Bish and four other schools in Lawton after a survey said those schools had little to no adequate places for students to go if there was serve weather in the area.
Now, they have an area where all the students can go if severe weather happens while they’re in class. The shelters, which have FEMA rated doors and windows, also double as classrooms when the skies are clear.
Not only did they hold multiple ribbon-cutting ceremonies, but they also held a groundbreaking ceremony for their newest shelter. Melanie Nungesser, the principal at Whittier Elementary School, said it’s something they’ve been working to get for the past couple years.
“This is something that our parents stood behind,” Nungesser said. “Everybody wants a safe place for their students to go in the midst of a storm and at Whittier our safe places has been the hallway and trying to fit 300 students in the hallway, we do it, but we are so excited that we will have a safe place for our students to go.”
Dr. Deighan hopes this is just the beginning, and the district will use the bond money to build more in the future.
"It is a good feeling to know, especially in the height storm season, that our students have somewhere to go," he said.
On Tuesday, they are going to have more ribbon cutting ceremonies at Crosby Park, Sullivan Village, Edison, and Carriage Hills.
