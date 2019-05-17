MacArthur Middle School hosts annual career day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArthur Middle School held their annual career day for the 8th grade students.
The students had the chance to see many different jobs, including engineers, lawyers, and even some members of the KSWO team.
Every 20 minutes, the 8th graders were able to switch from classroom to classroom, and ask questions about what it takes to get into that field.
The 8th grade counselor said a lot of the students had the chance to see jobs they didn't even know existed.
As the school year finishes up, the MacArthur administration wanted to provide the students a chance to possibly find a career they could focus on more when they enter high school.
“They like to get out of class all day long, but I think they hope for a fun time and good information and maybe just to learn something about careers that they never really thought about before. They get really excited to hear from people maybe not local, but from state and federal agencies as well," said 8th grade counselor Erin Berry.
Friday was their last full day of regular classes.
On Monday, the students will begin statewide standardized testing, and then it’s summer vacation for the students.
