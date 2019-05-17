OKC Thunder court opens in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lee West Park in Lawton was the place to be Friday afternoon as a brand-new Oklahoma City Thunder basketball court officially opened.
Rumble the Bison, the Thunder Girls, the Thunder Drummers and a bunch of kids from the community came out for the opening. Everyone was having a great time, including parents in the area who say this is going to be a great service for our community.
Lawton resident Tonya Brown is thrilled that kids in the area will have one more place to play.
“Anything positive for the children, anything that will support them and keep them out of the streets and out of trouble I think is always a good thing,” Brown said.
That’s one of the main reasons the Oklahoma City Thunder builds courts like this one.
“A court like this brings a community together. People of all ages, we hope it sparks friendships and sparks a gathering, getting people outside. We want to promote a healthy lifestyle on and off the court,” said Oklahoma City Thunder Director of Community Relations Erin Oldfield.
This is the first Thunder court in Lawton, but Oldfield said it’s the 24th they’ve put up in the state.
“You can find us in all of the four corners of the great state of Oklahoma. Lawton to us was very special, we had a group of people who were just intent on making this happen. Working with the parks and rec department for this area was really important for us to bring this here today,” Oldfield said.
The court is open to anyone and everyone. It is at Lee West Park right off of 67th street near Lee Boulevard.
