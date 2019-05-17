Pie and cake fair held at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People got the chance to taste some delicious desserts Thursday at the Pie and Cake Fair in Lawton.
The Oklahoma Home and Community Education program held the event at the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center on Thursday.
It was open to the public and offered local bakers a chance to show off their baking skills.
“It’s a fun day for us. Everyone gets to try their special recipes for cakes and pies and see if we can beat the other person," said Comanche County OHCE President Letha Seibold.
After the staff and residents of the nursing center got to sample the treats, judges picked which ones they liked best, with prizes awarded to the top three in each category.
First place for cakes was Laura Landoll from Lawton with an Italian cream cake.
First place in the pie category was Letha Seibold for her strawberry cream pie.
